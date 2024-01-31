Jessica Lynn Morgan, 41, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away January 19, 2024 in Leonardtown, Maryland with her family by her side.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, she was born July 30, 1982 in Leonardtown, Maryland, and was the daughter of Camillus Bryon Morgan and Jennifer Lynn Miller.

Jessica was a loving fiancé, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed life passionately. She owned and operated Jessica’s Cleaning Service for a number of years until she retired to become a homemaker. Her cleaning skills were top notch and she took great pride in her work. She developed meaningful relationships with her clients who quickly became friends. She also took great pride in her abilities as a homemaker. She made the hardest of tasks look easy. She was constantly on top of her game ensuring her children and Andy had everything they needed to make each day seamless.

She was the life of the party and as her son, Justin said it best, “It wasn’t a party until she got there.” She enjoyed music, dancing, lifetime movies, and playing cornhole. Connection with her friends and family were top priority and when she wasn’t with them, she could be found talking on the phone for hours with her loved ones. She will be remembered for her funny faces, voice interpretations, outgoing personality, and her love for a good time.

In addition to her parents, Camillius (Michelle) and Jennifer (Nick), Jessica is survived by her fiancé and best friend of 13 years Robert Andrew “Andy” Barrett, four children, Justin Dominic Morgan (Jessica), Alexis Mackinzie Morgan (James), Annsley Grace Barrett, Azlynn Hope Barrett, one grandchild Jordan Dominic Morgan, and two grandchildren on the way, Jrue Douglas, and Jace William. Jessica is also survived by her two siblings, Christopher Bryon Morgan (Courtney), and Lauren Christine Morgan (Matthew).

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland, with a service beginning at 12:00pm officiated by Deacon Chad Martin.

Repast will follow at the American Legion, Post 255, 13390 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: James A. Porter, Nick Clarke, Matt Guetschoff, Bonnie Blankenship, Linda “Dawn” Barrett, and Bambi Rollins.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.