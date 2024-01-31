No Injuries and All Children Accounted for as Firefighters Investigate Odor of Smoke at NAS Patuxent River Daycare Center

UPDATE: As of 2:26 p.m., all St. Mary’s County First Responders have been placed in service.

No smoke or fire reported and units from NAS Patuxent River Company 13 remain on scene to investigate further.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to the Child Development Center (building 2813), for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident with all children evacuated and accounted for.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are advising an odor of smoke was reported by staff and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.