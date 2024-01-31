Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Hutching, 66 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 19, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born October 20, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD he is the son of Rose Vinson and the late Erman Hutching. He is survived by his siblings; Billie Maciunas, of FL, and Linda Orr of MI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Hutching of FL (Dec.), David Hutching of MD (Dec.), Katherine Vinson (Dec.).

Bernie graduated from Great Mills High School and was an Engine Mechanic for the Merchant Marines. He enjoyed being outdoors on the water fishing, crabbing, and seawater skiing.

Services will be private.

