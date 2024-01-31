William “Dick” Harold Pulliam, 86, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away January 28, 2024, at Asbury Nursing Home. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

He was born August 26, 1937, to Harry Clay Pulliam and Katie Evelyn (Dudley) Pulliam. Born and lived in Marshall Hall area of Charles County. Moved to Anacostia, Washington at an early age. In 1948, at 11 years old, his mother brought him to St. Mary’s County where he often said that was the best day of his life. He met his first and only love Patricia Ann Powell. They were married August 17, 1957, and had sixty-six loving years together. They worked together serving the community running businesses and raising their three children in the county. His first business in the community was a store opened in 1958. He later did construction work and enjoyed farming.

William had an outgoing and giving personality. He loved the people in St. Mary’s County and often could spark up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed visiting with his group of friends at the California, MD, McDonalds where they would sit and chat for hours.

In addition to his beloved wife, William is also survived by his children: William “Dickie” Harold Pulliam Jr. (Terah Pulliam), Glenn Edward Pulliam (Sandy Pulliam), Tracey Travis Pulliam (Betsy Pulliam); grandchildren: Eric Pulliam, Kristen Sasscer, Seth Pulliam, Nathan Pulliam; Great-Grandchildren: Joel Tilley, Ramone Pulliam, Logan Pulliam, Nyla Pulliam, William “Buddy” Sasscer, and Audrey Pulliam.

William is also survived by his sister Betty Kelsey (George Kelsey) and brother: Alex Pulliam (Pat Pulliam).

William is predeceased by his parents: Harry and Katie Pulliam; His siblings: Thomas Edward Pulliam, Margaret Pulliam, Louis “Lou” Edward Pulliam, Charles “Charlie” Kenneth Pulliam, Shirley Mae Parcel, Lorain Pulliam, Harry “Squeaky” Pulliam Jr, and Paul Pulliam; Grandchildren: Geremy Tilley and Travis Pulliam.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His smile and laugh will live on through vivid memories of our family gatherings. May he rest by the side of our Lord until the day we meet again.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at Ridge Volunteer Fire Department February 17, 2024 @ 12-5pm, 13820 Point Lookout Rd, Ridge, MD, 20680.