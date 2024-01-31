Marianne Lisa Dailey, 74, of Newburg, MD, passed away on January 23, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Lisa was born on September 26, 1949, to Curtis and Pauline Royal in Washington, DC.

In 1981, she met the love of her life, Eugene Dailey, and they were married on November 21, 1987.

In her free time, Lisa enjoyed playing bingo, especially the social aspect. She loved to shop. Her favorite shoes were Crocs. Getting her hair and nails done was a must. Lisa was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing UNO, bird watching, and basset hounds.

Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene, her parents, brother Curtis W. Royal, and twin sister Suzanne Royal. She is survived by her sons James Doyle II (Krissy) of Kingwood, TX, Sean Ellis (Becky) of Westminster, MD, daughter Holly Dailey (Tim) of Elkridge, MD, brother Bobby Royal (Carolyn) of Gautier, MS, and grandchildren Riley Dailey, Connor Roach, Haley Doyle, Bradley Ellis, and Peyton Ellis.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private. There will not be a repass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Basset Hound Rescue League, P.O. Box 44201 Fort Washington, MD 20749.

