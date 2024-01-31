Nita Jean Feierabend, 88, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on January 24, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Nita was born on December 7, 1935, to Tom and Minnie Chrestman in Brownfield, TX. After Nita graduated from Wellman-Union ISD in 1954, she pursued a business degree at Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business in Lubbock.

In 1956, she met her future husband William Feierabend in Lubbock, TX. They were married on September 7, 1957. They had one child, Carol Farmer of Waldorf, MD.

In 1981, she opened a quilt shop called “The Pin Cushion” with 4 of her friends. They had a lot of fun running the shop until it closed in 1989. She loved to sew and quilt.

Nita was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers M.K. Chrestman, T.A. Chrestman, and John Chrestman. She is survived by her daughter, and grandchildren Sarah Cabrera (Naum), and Donald Farmer (Chloe). She is also survived by great-grandson Axel Cabrera Castillo.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:30 am at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

