It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Darlene Haig, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, she peacefully passed away on January 26, 2024. But, it is also with great joy that we celebrate the beautiful life she lived.

She was born on September 1, 1947, to Virgil Ray Jackson and Ona Mearl Arbel in Washington, DC. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; brothers, Tommy Jackson, Ray Jackson, and Richard Jackson; and sister, Jeanie Jackson. She is survived by her children, Richard Ronald Haig of Mechanicsville, MD, Steven Michael Haig (Julie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michelle Lynn Stinson (Jimmy) of Charlotte Hall, MD; grandchildren, Richard Haig, Emily Kinder, Seth Haig, Kaylie Kinder, Gabriella Kinder, Kathryn Button, Kayla Stinson, Kacey Stinson, and Taylor Stinson and 1 great grandchild on the way.

Linda was a truly loving and caring person, who touched the lives of her family, friends, co-workers, and the children she taught. Linda’s smile and laughter would truly light up any room. Linda married her beloved husband, Richard Edward Haig on January 25, 1965. Together they built a life filled with love and happiness. As a mother Linda was blessed with 3 children, Ricky, Steve & Michelle whom she cherished deeply.

Linda always went above and beyond for her children. From taking them to practices, confirmation classes, shopping, the skating rink, friends’ houses, school events, accepting all their friends, and making the best Christmas cookies with them. Not to mention she made amazing homemade potato soup when they were sick. She also showed them the importance of friendship and along with Richard gave them the best childhood memories with the Goldsmith family.

One of Linda’s greatest passions was teaching preschool-aged children. She had a natural gift for nurturing children and creating a warm and welcoming environment for her students. Equally important to her was the time she spent with her grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable happiness. She enjoyed quality time spending endless hours of play with them, making crafts, having them spend the night, swimming, and watching movies together.

Not only did Linda love children, but she also adored her dogs. They brought her so much joy and happiness. It was heartwarming to see her love for them.

Linda’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. She had such love for our Lord and Savior and it showed. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and grandmother, her commitment to her family and her church was unwavering. Linda dedicated countless hours to volunteering in various church activities, such as the nursery, vacation bible school, Sunday school, and bible study groups. She worked at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & Grace Lutheran Church and School caring for children. Her kindness, compassion, and caring nature radiated to everyone she met, making her a beloved member of the church community.

Let us remember Linda for the love she shared, the lives she touched, and the legacy she leaves behind. Her memory will forever live on in our hearts, her example of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us all.

A service will be held on February 10, 2024, at noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 37707 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association

