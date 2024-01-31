With greatest sympathy, we announce the death of our beloved mother Ursula Lillian Padgett. She was born and raised in Washington, DC. This is where she met her husband at the age of 13 (George Bradley Padgett, Jr.) They played football together with other children in the community.

While in high school she was known for her athletic abilities. She was 5 ft. tall and was co-captain of the basketball team.

George and Ursula were married on December 13, 1952. They had six children, George Bradley Padgett III, Gary Lee Padgett, Sherry Virginia Curtin, Terry Eugene Padgett, Dana Marie Burdeaux, and Cindy Lou Jones. Ursula was a stay home mother until around 1980 when she began a career with The Anne Arundel County Board of Education. She was a Bus Aide for disabled children. She loved her job, the kids and everyone she worked with. She retired after a work-related accident in 2001.

Ursula’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Billy Burdeaux, Angela Burdeaux, Wayne Spring, Jr, Timothy Burdeaux, and Virgina Curtin. Great Grandchildren Annabell Spring and Colbyn Burdeaux.

She loved playing the lottery, going to the thrift stores, and eating inside restaurants. She was never mean she always had a cheerful outlook and gave everyone her time and attention.

She was an Angel.

Ursula was preceded in death by her husband George and siblings Catherine Russ, Constas Harrison, George Margelos, Jr., Susan Harrison, William Margelos, Hilda Beach, Charles Margelos, and John Margelos.