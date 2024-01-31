Marcia Lorraine Evans Miklovic, 68, of Prince Frederick passed away January 24, 2024 at home with family by her side. She was born December 10, 1955 in Asheville, NC to William and Shirley (Renfro) Evans. Marcia moved to Forestville as a young child and later graduated from Suitland High School. She worked as an office manager at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for many years. She married Ronald Miklovic on December 31, 1994. Marcia was an active member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church where she enjoyed going on mission trips with her good friend Dan Yoder. She was also instrumental in organizing a dinner for people who couldn’t leave their homes. Marcia enjoyed going to sporting events, car shows, watching hockey, and traveling.

Marcia is survived by her loving husband Ronald Miklovic, children Toby Constatino of North East, MD, Michelle Carlson of Ocala, FL, Carolyn Jayne of North Carolina, Tim Miklovic of Odenton, and Angela King of Wake Forest, NC, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, mother Shirley Evans, brother Tim Evans, sister Renee Evans, nieces Brandi Garcia, Deanna Eller, Carly Gentry, and Brianna Evans, and her longtime caregiver Mac. She was preceded in death by her son Paul Miklovic, father William Evans, and sister Debbie Evans White.