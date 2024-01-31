Raymond Andrew Ellison, of St. Leonard, Maryland was called home on January 24, 2024, he was 59 years old.

Ray was preceded in death by his father Raymond Larry Ellison. He is survived by his mother, Leslie Elaine Ellison, wife Cheryl Ann Ellison, son, Dylan Patrick Ellison and Fur Babies, Bella and Obi-Wan-Kenobi. Ray was an only child, but leaves behind brothers and sisters. Ray also leaves behind a Mother-In-Law, Brothers and Sisters- In-Law as well as nephews and one niece.

Ray was a crazy car nut; it was in his DNA. He was also quite the guitar enthusiast along with his son and enjoyed playing on the many different guitars he owned. Per Ray’s wishes, there will be no Memorial service. There will be a Celebration of Life service scheduled at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) under Rays name.