Thomas John Masano, 89 of Lusby, MD passed away on January 27, 2024 at his home, comforted by his loved ones. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Bluefield, WV to the late Comedo and Angelina (Briguglio) Masano.

Tom provided for his young wife, Joyce Dixon Masano, and five stepchildren. He became a disabled Army Veteran defending our country that he felt was “the greatest country in the world”! In his free time, he enjoyed watching CNN, manicuring his roses, frequenting local chicken joints, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings; and stepson, Daniel Luke Harrison of St. Leonard, MD whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dixon Masano of Lusby, MD; stepchildren, Heidi (Harrison) Farstad of Lusby, MD, Thomas Albert Harrison, III of Lusby, MD, Grace (Harrison) Mills of California, MD, and Elizabeth (Harrison) Frank of Springfield, WV. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Hannah (Harrison) Sanna, Andy and Nathan Farstad, Lilly, Lucas, and Austin Frank, and Willow Mills.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service with military honors at the MD Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.