Russell Martin Caudill, Jr. was born on March 13, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to Russell, Sr & Ilene (Speakes) Caudill. Russell went home to be with The Lord on January 28, 2024 with his wife and two daughters by his side. Russ, as most knew him, grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. He enlisted in the US Army on March 20, 1961 and was Honorably Discharged March 10, 1964.

He served as a Police Officer in Washington, DC from 1972 to 1974, and then went on to serve his local community as a Prince Georges County Police Officer from 1974 until he retired in 1982 to focus on raising his 2 young daughters. The law and serving his community were never far from Russ as he went on serve as an Investigator with the State of Maryland Office of the Inspector General, and then was promoted to Manager and retired as a Manager for the Department of Homeland Security.

Russ was a cop through and through and very proud of his time as a Police Officer and anything else he could do to serve his community. In 2017 he went to advocate for the retaining and restoration of the Peace Cross as a historic landmark that commemorates the 49 local servicemen that died overseas in World War I.

Russ was a Christian man who spent much of his time in the 1980’s serving at his local church and often brought his two daughters to help with church maintenance. It was a good time to spend with his daughters serving The Lord. Russ married Mary T. Caudill in August 10, 1996. They enjoyed each other every day, they were best friends, travel companions and true partners in life. Russ’ hobbies, in addition to hangin’ with his Shorty (his wife), he loved to fish with his sons and son in law, paint, dance and go to Lowes for “ongoing projects.”

Russ is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Kara Tedesco and husband Chuck of Reisterstown, and Kelli Caudill of Chestertown, sons Christopher Caudill and wife Jessica of Bowie, Steven Robeson and wife Misty of North Beach, and John Robeson and wife Brenda of Owings. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell, Sr. and Ilene Caudill, his brother Jack Caudill, and his son Russell Caudill III.

Following the Funeral Service at Rausch Funeral Home, Russell’s family will be hosting a reception to which all are invited at the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 located at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Rd., Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at a later date.