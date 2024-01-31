Joyce Mildred Boswell

Joyce was born and raised in Richmond, VA until the age of 7. She then moved to Mitchellville and helped on the farm with her mom and new stepdad, William Plotts. She met her husband in the 50’s and they were married shortly after. They had 3 children, Sharon, Ronnie, and Cheryl, and built a house on the family farm.

She worked for Prince George’s County Public Schools as a receptionist for 33 years. She loved meeting and helping people. She retired in 1993. Amond, her husband passed away in 1992. Afterwards Joyce kept herself busy and joined a walking class at PG Community College.

A retirement gift sent her to Las Vegas to be with her childhood friend, Lolly and her family. She then traveled with a bus group visiting places along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast.

She loved going to Marco Island and the Outer Banks. Later in life when she moved to Owings, she enjoyed sitting in the sunroom watching the birds and nature. Joyce enjoyed holiday gatherings with family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She also loved her dogs, especially her furry granddaughter Shelby who lit up her morning every day.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Amond Boswell, sister Virginia Beall Catterton, niece Melissa Thompson, nephew Donnie Catterton, and daughter in law Claire Boswell, and brother in law Herbert Beall. She is survived by her children Sharon Bowen and her husband Russell of Lothian, Ronnie Lee Boswell of Prince Frederick, and Cheryl Underwood and her husband Mitch of Owings, grandchildren Jaime Boswell of Glen Burnie, John Bowen of Huntington Beach, CA, Leslie Boswell of Prince Frederick, Jason Bowen and his wife Jody of West Plains, MO, great-grandchildren Aldron, Mollie, and Alice, nieces and nephews Stacey Maloney, Edna Catterton, and Thomas Catterton, brother in law Raymond Catterton, godson Dr. Alexander K. Malone, and her furry granddaughter Shelby.

A private burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.