Donnie Kenneth Marquess, 85,

January 31, 2024

Donnie Kenneth Marquess, 85, of Owings passed away January 29, 2024. He was born April 14, 1938, to Lawrence and Nora (Cochran) Marquess. Donnie grew up on the family farm on Skinners Turn Road and graduated from Calvert High School in 1956. After high school Donnie traveled to Nebraska to play for the Superior Senators, a minor league farm team for the Washington Senators. He worked as a plumber for many years and also worked on the farm raising tobacco. Donnie loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He also loved drag racing and street racing and won many races over the years.

Donnie is survived by his son Duane Marquess of Huntingtown and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Minnie Stinnett, Louise King, Hilda Buckmaster, Dorothy Lissau, Gertrude Mullenax, Lawrence Marquess, Malcom Marquess, and Arthur Marquess.

Visitation
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
10:00 AM – 12 Noon
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Tuesday, February 6, 2024
12 Noon

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Interment

  • Burial

Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery

155 East Mt. Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736

 

