Teresa Gallinaro Coughlin

On 30 January 2024 at approximately 12:37 p.m. Teresa, passed away peacefully in hospice. Teresa Maria Gallinaro was born in Italy on 7 January 1928. She immigrated to the Boston MA area at the age of 3 years with her parents, Giovanni and Maria Gallinaro. She grew up in the Medford, MA area, where she met and married Eugene Coughlin in August 1950. They had two children, Terry, born in 1955 and Nancy, born in 1958. Gene’s entire career was spent as a Navy officer, which afforded Teresa the chance to travel and see much of Europe and other places around the world for 30 years. After retiring from the Navy, they spent a few years in Williamsburg, VA, followed by many in East Falmouth, MA. In 2005, they moved to Solomons Landing in Calvert County. For the past 6 years she has lived at the Hermitage Assisted Living facility in Solomons, where she was loved by staff members. Teresa was predeceased by Gene in 2007 and a grandson, Steve Nelson in 2020. She is survived by Terry and Franki, grandchildren Donna (Bill) Brooks and Karen (John) DeLorenzo, plus two generations of blended great-grandkids and great-great grandkids. She is also survived by her sister Anna Velardocchia and her family in Concord, MA, and her brother Nicky Gallinaro and his family.