NAVAIR Names Their 2023 Mentors of The Year

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) named its 2023 Mentors of the Year as part of its National Mentoring Month observance on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Out of 86 nominations, 11 employees received the honor.

Initiated in 2013, to earn a Mentor of the Year award, peers or mentees nominate mentors through a written submission that identifies how the mentor represented leadership, skill, productivity, and improved morale and workforce retention. NAVAIR recognizes mentors for their ability to align their development and mentoring skills with the mission of naval aviation.

In the virtual presentation’s opening remarks, NAVAIR Command Operations Group Acting Director Adrienne Somerville – a 2015 Mentor of the Year awardee – noted the history of mentoring within NAVAIR, with its roots beginning in 2010 before the Mentor of the Year program was created three years later. She congratulated the 86 nominees, “a new program record.”



“It is so important that we place this Mentor of the Year Award as a priority, because guess what?” said Somerville. “The winners are nominated by the mentees, which makes this so significantly special and even more meaningful. It is important today to have strong mentors; I’m a benefactor and a believer.”

Each Mentor of the Year award-winner submitted a video acceptance that was played during the virtual event.

“I believe that mentoring is so important that everyone should be a mentor whether it’s official or unofficial,” said Lynn Wilkin, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Patuxent River. “Mentors help guide the future and they help each of us become the best team member we can be.”

Tony Pham, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) Orlando, agreed that mentorship will only make NAVAIR stronger.

“Mentoring is an opportunity for both the mentor and their mentee because both recognize the needs of personal development and learn from each other in order to make NAVAIR a better place to be,” said Pham.

Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) Timothy A. Hucko, NAVAIR Headquarters (HQ) spoke how mentorship was not only good for the organization, but for personal growth, as well.

“Mentoring has always held a special place in my heart, as it provides a meaningful opportunity to give back and help shape our organization,” said Hucko. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have mentors in my own journey. Individuals who have generously shared their wisdom and guidance, helping me navigate both professional and personal challenges. This award is not just a reflection of my efforts but a testament to the importance of mentorship in our organization.”

Edward Speirs, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Point Mugu, encouraged everyone to seek out mentorship.

“Being a mentor is caring for others professionally and personally; listening, helping and being open minded on a daily basis,” said Speirs. “I encourage you to seek mentorship and use what you learn to pass on to others.”

Todd Poloschan, Naval Air Technical Data and Engineering Service Command (NATEC), agreed with the fact that mentorship can help individuals as well as an organization for many years to come.

“A mentor can make a real difference in an employee’s career path and in their life,” said Poloschan. “The impact of a mentor’s guidance and wisdom may not be felt for some years to come but they will realize the impact over time and possibly go on to mentor others within their own organization.”

Mark Polca, Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) HQ, agreed, stating, “Mentoring is an opportunity to help others learn and improve and positively influence the future of the naval aviation enterprise. Over my career, mentors have helped me navigate professional and personal challenges and I encourage everyone to seek a mentor to help them navigate their careers.”



NAVAIR HQ – MCPO Timothy A. Hucko

NAWCAD Patuxent River – Lynn Wilkin

NAWCAD Lakehurst – Matthew Partacz

NAWCTSD Orlando – Chi (Tony) Pham

NAWCWD China Lake – Jeffery White

NAWCWD Point Mugu – Edward Speirs

COMFRC HQ – Mark Polca

FRC Southwest – TedSkip (Ted) Guinto

FRC Southeast Jacksonville – Richard Eveson

FRC East Cherry Point – Christopher Day

NATEC – Todd Poloschan

The winners of the national Mentor of the Year award are as follows:

In his closing remarks, John Meyers, NAWCTSD executive director, reiterated the importance of mentorship to the organization, as well as NAVAIR’s mission.

“People like you are the most important part of any organization,” said Meyers. “Because without a team of fully dedicated professionals, our mission would be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Across all the NAVAIR commands, we are here to support the men and women of the United States military. While our mission must remain front and center, it is essential for us to invest in our teammates so that we can better accomplish that very important mission.”

For more information on mentoring, visit the new Mentoring Info Hub on Waypoints. More information about NAVAIR’s career development programs are also available online at the Career Planning and Development Division Knowledge Management Portal.



