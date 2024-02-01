17-Year-Old PG County Teen Arrested for Armed Robbery in Hughesville

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and charged a juvenile in connection with a robbery. The robbery occurred on December 28, 2023, at a convenience store located in the 7700 block of Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.

In this case, the suspect entered the store, produced a firearm, and stole money from the register. He fled in a waiting vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male from Temple Hills.

Search and arrest warrants were obtained and during the search warrant, detectives recovered evidence linking the suspect to the robbery. The suspect was charged as an adult with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wearing an electronic monitoring system for a previous handgun charge. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baxley at 301-609-6508. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.