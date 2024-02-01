Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood Under Investigation

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Three Notch Road and Clover Hill Road in Hollywood, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one or more vehicles on fire.

911 callers reported the driver of a black Nissan sedan was possibly impaired before advising the vehicle crashed.

A Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrived on the scene reported a head-on collision with one vehicle on fire.

Fire and rescue personnel responded and quickly arrived on the scene to find no entrapment with the fire out.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for an adult female patient. All other patients denied injuries.

Flight medics were advised the patient was approximately 48-years-old and was travelling approximately 80 mph when the collision occurred, one dose of NARCAN was administered by EMS.

Southbound Three Notch Road in the area of Clover Hill Road will have extended delays.