Charles County Detectives Investigating Robberies Involving ATMs in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspects entered the store, which was open for business, forcibly stole money from an ATM, and fled.

A short time later, a group of suspects entered another convenience store in the 2300 block of Crain Highway and forcibly stole money from the ATM.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.