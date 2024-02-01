St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 30, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Transit Equity Day, followed by a commendation to Sheila Graziano in celebration of her retirement.

The Office of the County Attorney then held a Public Hearing regarding a Zoning Amendment.

During County Administrator time, the CSMC took the following action:

Reviewed upcoming meeting agendas.

Agreed to join the multi-district Social Media Litigation.

Heard a presentation on the Southern Maryland 2030 Workforce Program.

Approved a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources indicating that the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area (RLA) is the prioritized RLA for St. Mary’s County.

Accepted the grant funding from the Exelon Generation Company, LLC on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services and approved the related budget amendment.

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to initiate Phase II of the Sports Complex.

Approved the Speed Camera Ordinance; required that all contracts awarded under the Speed Camera Ordinance must meet CSMC approval prior to execution.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on February 6, 2024, at 9 a.m. CSMC business meetings are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the SMCG’s YouTube Channel.