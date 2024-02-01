Waldorf Woman Wins $50,000 Pick 5 Prize

Charles County resident drops numbers after three days

Some Lottery fans play the same numbers every day and worry that changing those numbers could result in missing out on a big prize. A Waldorf woman took the opposite approach and won $50,000 on Pick 5.

She won with the lucky digits 83205 in the Jan. 29 midday drawing. “This is the first time I have played this number,” she noted.

The Southern Maryland resident told Lottery officials that she becomes impatient with her numbers. If they don’t hit within three days, she will generate a new set of numbers.



The winner and her husband have many children and grandchildren, which gives her lots of birthdates to play. The Charles County player has been known to modify an unlucky number and that’s how she won this $50,000 prize. The number 83205 was selected after she changed it from its original, unlucky form of 73205.

“Sometimes I will look at a number like this one and will change the 7 to an 8 to switch it up. I am not hesitant to try something new,” she said.

The manicurist said she is blessed and explained that she used the same method to secure a big Pick 4 win in 2020. She plans to spend her new prize on her children and grandchildren and also take a trip to Asia this summer.

She bought the winning ticket at Holiday Liquors, located at 3385 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The Charles County retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $50,000-winning Pick 5 ticket.