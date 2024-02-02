Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Releases Update to Community Health Improvement Plan

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) released its annual update to the Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for St. Mary’s County.

The CHIP for St. Mary’s County provides a community blueprint for improving the health of local residents from 2021- 2026. The plan provides insight into community health solutions for the long term and presents a road map for achieving optimal health for all. Good health and wellness supports a stronger community and economy.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from community organizations, agencies, and individuals interested in supporting the HSMP mission and collaborative process! Membership is free and open to all. Learn more online at: healthystmarys.com/membership.

Additionally, Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership has selected Thursday, September 26, 2024 as the date for its Annual Meeting. This conference features distinguished speakers on a variety of priority health topics and is open to all community members. Registration details will be announced in the summer.