One Flown to Trauma Center After Mini-bike Crash in Lexington Park

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single patient had crashed a mini-bike and suffering a head injury.

A Maryland State Police Helicopter was requested to transport the victim to an area trauma center.

The adult female patient was transported with serious injuries to an area trauma center. She was conscious and talking to medical personnel.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded are investigating the collision