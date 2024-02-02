Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Another Daytime Armed Robbery of a Business

February 2, 2024

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Tacos Hernandez Authentic Mexican Restaurant on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

Witnesses reported an unidentified male entered the business and demanded service. Upon refusal of service, the individual pulled a gun from his waistband. The suspect then stole cash from a bowl on the counter and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or by email at [email protected].




