Police Investigating Worker Reportedly Struck by Vehicle While Holding Chainsaw

On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Piper Court in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a truck struck a construction worker in the area of the given address.

Crews arrived in the area to find the incident actually occurred just South of Hermanville Road on Point Lookout Road.

First Responders located an adult male laying on the side of the road who was conscious, breathing and semi-alert, suffering from a serious leg injury.

Emergency medical personnel applied a tourniquet to the victims left leg and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

The workers reported the man was struck by a vehicle while he was holding a chainsaw, causing the victim to cut his leg with the chainsaw, causing a serious injury.

It is unknown if the worker was struck by a vehicle, or it was just a chainsaw accident. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.

Maryland State Police Flight Medics from Trooper 7 traveled to the nearby landing zone where they met with Trooper 2 to assist. Trooper 2 transported the 41-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

