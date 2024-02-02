Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California Sends Two to Hospital

On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Wildewood Boulevard and White Oak Parkway in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find all occupants out of the vehicles with two patients for evaluation.

Both patients were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police responded and investigated the collision.