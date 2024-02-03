Prince Frederick Couple Arrested in St. Leonard on Drug Charges

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Deputy Zinn initiated a traffic stop on a a red Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding in the area of S. Solomons Island Road and Western Shore Blvd. in St. Leonard.

Police made contact with the driver, who was identified as Solana Katherine Fulmore, 33, of Prince Frederick, and the passenger was identified as Zachary Matthew Williams, 34, of Prince Frederick.

While completing the traffic stop, Deputy Hendrickson and his partner K9 Atlas conducted a K9 Sniff of the vehicle that yielded a positive alert.

At this point a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were found:

a pill crusher

a cut straw, only a few inches in length. (Both the cut straw and pill crusher contained white residue)

a clear bottle containing urine. (individuals often obtain other’s “clean” urine to have the ability to pass drug tests)

an iPhone bearing a pink case

a black Samsung phone

During a search of Williams’s person, the following items were located:

eight $100 bills

one $20 bill

four $1 bills. (a total of $824 in US currency)

a prescription bottle with 44 ½ Amphetamine pills prescribed to Solana Fulmore (Generic for Adderall)

Both Williams and Fulmore were read their Miranda Rights and a detective from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) responded and spoke with both subjects.

Fulmore and Williams were both transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

During a strip search of Williams at the Detention Center, a tear-off containing 8 Oxycodone pills was located.

Williams was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (x2), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test, and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics. Fulmore was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and Conspiracy.

