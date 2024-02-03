Domestic Situation Ends with One Transported to Trauma Center and House Intentionally Set on Fire

On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 38179 Beach Road in Coltons Point, for the check the welfare/possible domestic situation.

Responding officers were advised the 911 call was transferred from Westmoreland County, VA, with a woman whispering for help and being heard asking a man to stop while pretending she wasn’t on the phone or talking to 911.

A few minutes later at approximately 7:52 p.m., an additional 911 caller who was in Annapolis called to report her family members husband was inside the residence threatening to harm himself while being armed with a knife.

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 8:04 p.m., to find the residence on fire and requested fire and rescue to respond while reporting two subjects possibly trapped inside.

Over 70 firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District, and Ridge responded to assist or provide fill ins, along with units from Calvert and Charles County.

First arriving units found a 2-story residence with fire throughout, incident command declared the operation would be defensive only with no interior attack.

Deputies located one subject behind the residence with self-inflicted lacerations to their neck. This subject was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The other occupant of the home was located without serious injuries and was not transported by ambulance.

Fireboats from Ridge and Second District responded to assist as well.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours and 30 minutes and extinguished the fire in approximately 1 hours.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, Seventh District, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

