UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident in St. Mary’s County That Killed 63-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE 2/5/2024: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in St. Mary’s County.

The deceased is identified as Thomas Christiani, 63, of Mechanicsville. Christiani was the driver and sole occupant of a Honda motorcycle involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Asher Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle, operated by Christiani, was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road, when for unknown reasons, struck a delivery van, attempting to turn into a residential driveway.

Investigators do not believe that impaired driving is a factor in this crash.

Mechanicsville Road was closed for more than 4 hours following the crash. Personnel from Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 – Washington, based at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, responded to the scene to assist.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

UPDATE @ 4:45 p.m.: Patient has been declared deceased by medical personnel. Please avoid the area and expect delays.

Further updates will be provided once the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack completes their investigation.

UPDATE @ 4:15 p.m.: Mechanicsville Road will remain closed for multiple hours due to the crash investigation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded to land nearby. EMS on scene reported CPR in progress and requested the Trooper’s on board blood unit. (All Maryland State Police Aviation Units now carry Whole Blood, details here and how this has been a huge success for critical care patients)

2/3/2024: On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 3:46 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 26933 Mechanicsville Road and Asher Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a motorcycle and Amazon truck.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene to find the motorcyclist in the roadway going in and out of consciousness.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched at 3:52 p.m, and firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the motorcyclist suffering serious injuries and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

First Responders advised the patient was combative and possibly suffering a head injury, and had multiple compound fractures where EMS placed one tourniquet to the patient’s leg.

Mechanicsville Road will be closed for an extended period of time for a crash investigation. Expect delays and avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.