Elizabeth (“Liz”) Passarelli passed away peacefully on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Hospice House in Callaway, MD, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with her cousin, John P. Price, by her side. Liz was born from the union of the late Alfred Thomas Passarelli (her hero) and Anne Frances Nakraseive Passarelli. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Alfred Thomas “Freddie” Passarelli.

Liz’s family moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland from the Bronx, New York when she was a young girl. She grew up in Piney Point, Maryland and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. She had a long career as a dedicated legal secretary. She was considered a legend in her field. Over the years she worked for numerous Judges, State’s Attorneys, County Commissioners, and many lawyers. She was known for her veracious work ethic, dedication, loyalty, and potty mouth. Liz never met a stranger and was never afraid to tell them her opinion.

You either loved Liz or you didn’t. If you took the time to get to know her, she was kind, loving, generous, and tender hearted. She had a core group of dear friends she met while growing up in the community, worked with at Courthouse, met at various law offices she worked, and at the county government. She loved them fiercely.

She was a devout Washington Redskins fan and would cheer or curse them every game. She was thrilled/relieved when they recently got a new owner. She also volunteered her free time for SMAWL.

Liz was never married nor had any biological children, but was the “second mom” to many of the law clerks she ‘trained’ while working for the Honorable Marvin S. Kaminetz. She acted as their county tour guide, mentor, wingman, and devoted friend. She also considered herself the ultimate adult daycare provider for the most patient bailiffs and court reporter on the planet. When she loved you, you knew it. When she was angry at you, you knew it. The only filter Liz had was attached to her cigarette.

Liz not only was a second mother to her law clerks, but she adopted their children and was considered the best nonni/Godmother a child could have. She was kind, loving, and considerate with them. During a one night sleep over she taught her special Maddie Rose how to properly pour her vodka and light her cigarette. An incredible feat considering the child had just recently learned to walk.

Liz was beautiful, intelligent, funny, grumpy, and difficult. She was a complete and complicated woman. Her wonderful group of dedicated friends accepted and loved her for her. They loved her because under the tough exterior was a kind, soft and gentle heart. Liz will be missed by many. A Life Celebration/Roast in honor of Liz will be held at a later date this Spring.

A special thank you to her wonderful neighbor Sandy for helping to care for her and her four-legged children when she could not. When Liz was sick, her cousin John stepped up and reminded Liz on a daily basis that she was loved, even on the rare occasions she made it difficult. She is survived by her cousins Giovanna Passarelli Riley and Maria Passarelli Crellen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass at 11:00 am, then interment immediately after. All services are to be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church located at 22373 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

Donations in Liz’s memory can be made to SMAWL, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 in her honor.

