On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 7:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with four patients to be evaluated.

Both occupants of the Toyota pickup truck were transported with injuries to an area hospital. Both occupants of the Dodge pickup truck denied any injuries.