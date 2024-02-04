Police Investigating Head-on Collision in Mechanicsville, One Flown with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Red Oak Lane in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

13 firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived within 5 minutes from dispatch to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicles trapped. A helicopter was requested to land nearby for one patient suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated both patients in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Police responded and are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

