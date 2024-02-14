UPDATE: Police Investigating Head-on Collision in St. Mary’s County That Killed 27-Year-Old Mechanicsville Woman

UPDATE 2/14/2024: On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Mechanicsville Road and Red Oak Lane, Mechanicsville, for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two vehicles. Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the driver of the at-fault vehicle in serious condition. Emergency medical personnel rendered aid and the driver was flown by Trooper 7 to Washington Hospital Center.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Casey Nicole Faulds, 27 of Mechanicsville, succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased on Friday, February 9, 2024.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Corporal Jonathan Powis at [email protected] and reference 24-MSP-003887. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

2/4/2024: On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Red Oak Lane in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

13 firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived within 5 minutes from dispatch to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicles trapped. A helicopter was requested to land nearby for one patient suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated both patients in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Police responded and are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

