UPDATE: Chaptico House Fire That Injured Three Firefighters Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 2/6/2024: On Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12:34 p.m., firefighters responded to 36315 Notley Woods Lane in Chaptico, for the reported house on fire.

The fire was discovered by workers working on the home and alerted the occupant. The workers and occupant called 911 along with neighbors who saw the flames.

The owners/occupant is identified as Virginia Petit with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $250,000.00

Smoke alarms were found to be present and activated which alerted the occupant.

Investigation into the cause is ongoing, with the area of origin being deemed the interior of the home.

Three firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital and released.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



All firefighters that were transported have been treated and released from the hospital.

UPDATE @ 2:00 P.M.: Two members of the Seventh District VFD and one member of the Leonardtown VFD were evaluated for injuries and minor burns.

The two Seventh District firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates at a later date.

Firefighters from every St. Mary’s County department along with assistance from Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s County responded to assist, operate as 2nd alarm units, or to provide fill ins.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched a short time after the multiple maydays were called. Trooper 7 landed at the scene and determined all injuries were not serious and returned to service.



2/5/2024: On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 10:46 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bel Alton and Newburg responded to the 36000 block of Notley Woods Lane in Chaptico for the reported house on fire with multiple 911 callers.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence on a basement with fire throughout the basement.

Firefighters entered the basement to find fire throughout multiple rooms with high heat and no visibility.

A short time later, evacuation tones were sounded. Seconds after evacuation tones were sounded, multiple MAYDAYs were sounded for firefighters in the basement. A 2nd alarm was sounded which brought additional firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert County to the scene, along with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 who self-launched incase they were needed for patient transport.

All members were able to escape with minor burns, with all three firefighters having already been treated and released from the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation and was extinguished in approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

