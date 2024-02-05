Firefighters Respond to Reported Basement Fire During Home Realtor Showing

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 1:23 p.m., firefighters from Second District, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Solomons, Ridge, Hollywood, Bryans Road and Prince Frederick were dispatched to the 42000 block of Dean Forest Court in Leonardtown, for the reported basement fire.

The 911 caller was a home realtor who was showing the residence. The caller reported black smoke in the basement.

Crews from Bay District, Leonardtown, Bryans Road, Prince Frederick and Hollywood arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence on a basement with nothing evident.

Firefighters isolated the smoke in the basement to a faulty water heater and no fire was located. Personnel secured all utilities to the building and turned the residence back over to the realtor.

No injuries were reported.



