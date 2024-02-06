Attic Fire in La Plata Residence Under Investigation, Family Displaced

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at 7:55 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Potomac Heights, Tenth District, Indian Head, Bryans Road and surrounding departments responded to 6060 Ripley Way in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported the house was on fire with all occupants out.

Crews arrived on the scene in just 4 minutes to find a single story residence with smoke showing.

More than 50 firefighters responded, first arriving crews made entry to find fire in the attic with reports of two pets missing.

Firefighters found the residences roof had a pre-existing roof which caused difficulty accessing the location of the fire.

The fire was placed under control in under 30 minutes. The Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal was requested along with the American Red Cross to assist the displaced occupants.

No known injuries were reported. All searches of the residence provided negative results.

All photos courtesy of P. Hawkins.

