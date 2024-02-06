St. Mary’s County 41st Annual Easter Egg Festival Announced

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) will host the 41st Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

This rain or shine event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is open to the entire community!

Don’t miss this Southern Maryland spring staple, featuring the Easter Bunny, egg hunts for ages up to 12, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, face painting, delicious local food options, and shopping from area vendors.

For a $5.00 fee, attendees can participate in the egg hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Cottontail, enjoy face painting, and participate in a variety of other bunny approved activities.

Vendor applications are available at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/eastervendor.pdf.

As vendors apply and are approved, they will be contacted by the event coordinator to secure space. Vendor types include craft vendors, merchandise vendors, and food trucks.

Sponsorship applications are available at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/eastersponsor.pdf.

A variety of sponsorship levels and donation opportunities are available to support this event. Each level includes promotional benefits for your business, such as recognition in event marketing, the R&P program guide, or on social media, reaching over 12,000 households.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online, in advance, beginning February 19, 2024, at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/easter. Tickets are also available in-person at the Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Net proceeds from the Easter Festival, along with the department’s annual golf tournament, support the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program which provides qualified individuals the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

Residents with questions may contact Recreation & Parks at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800. For more information, please visit www.stmarycountymd.gov/recreate or follow R&P at: Facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.