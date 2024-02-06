Midwinter 2024 Waterfowl Survey Results Released

In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted their annual population estimates of ducks, geese and swans along the state’s Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines.

This year, the teams counted about 593,200 waterfowl which was lower than the 632,200 birds observed in 2023 but consistent with the most recent five-year average of 596,500 birds.

“Waterfowl are continually responding to environmental cues like weather and food availability as they seek resources necessary to ensure their survival,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer.



“The standardized survey protocols associated with the Mid-Winter Survey allow our biologists to assemble a long-term picture of waterfowl abundance and distribution in Maryland, and this survey represents one of the department’s many contributions to state, regional, and continental waterfowl data collection efforts used to manage this valuable resource.”

Overall, dabbling duck numbers (91,300) were similar to the 2023 count of 93,600 birds. While the number of mallards (45,100) and black ducks (24,200) were close to their respective 5-year averages (50,800, and 21,760), the number of green-winged teal counted in 2024 (17,500) was much higher than recent years.

The 2024 mid-winter survey was conducted during the first two weeks of January, just prior to the cold weather that occurred later in the month. The timing of the survey flights likely led to lower diving duck counts than in 2023 (190,300). Biologists counted 350,500 Canada geese in the 2024 survey effort which was slightly higher than both the 320,800 geese counted in 2023 and the 5-year average (321,960).

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland (see below for survey results from the last 5 years).



Species 2019 2020 2022 2023 2024 Mallard 39,000 56,000 53,500 56,800 45,100 Black Duck 17,200 21,000 24,600 21,800 24,200 Gadwall 4,800 10,800 6,800 3,400 2,600 Widgeon 1,200 1,100 300 1,900 500 Green-winged teal 1,500 2,000 6,900 6,200 17,500 Shoveler 100 300 900 200 100 Pintail 600 1,800 4,600 3,300 1,300 Total Dabblers 64,400 93,000 97,600 93,600 91,300 Redhead 20,600 10,600 7,000 12,800 10,000 Canvasback 46,000 46,900 7,700 57,800 18,800 Scaup 72,100 59,000 29,500 74,000 28,400 Ring-necked duck 1,100 3,000 2,100 6,200 7,000 Goldeneye 100 300 100 400 300 Bufflehead 13,200 11,400 10,600 16,800 16,300 Ruddy duck 28,900 18,500 22,400 22,300 39,500 Total Divers 182,000 149,700 79,400 190,300 120,300 Scoters 27,800 5,700 1,300 3,400 1,800 Long-tailed Duck 300 200 100 100 100 Mergansers 2,000 2,300 1,400 1,700 1,900 Total Ducks 276,500 250,900 179,800 289,100 215,400 Brant 900 900 200 400 1,100 Snow Goose 34,700 40,900 13,600 12,500 16,100 Canada Goose 250,200 327,200 361,100 320,800 350,500 Tundra Swan 4,000 7,100 7,400 7,300 9,600 Total Waterfowl 566,300 627,000 563,800 632,200 593,200

*The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.