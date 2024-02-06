The Week in Winners: $1 Million Powerball Ticket Remains Unclaimed in Lexington Park

More than $29.9 million in prizes are claimed in the past week throughout Maryland

Two Maryland Lottery players are millionaires, one each in Catonsville and Lexington Park, thanks to Powerball and a 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket. And, as the Mega Millions jackpot inched past a third of a billion dollars this week, a player in Woodlawn won a $30,000 prize on the game.

In all, 41 Maryland Lottery players won prizes of $10,000 or more in the week ending Feb. 4, and players collected prizes totaling more than $29.9 million in that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

$1 Million Prize

100X the Cash, Ingleside Liquors, 5648 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

$100,000 Prize

50X the Cash, White Marsh BP, 5250 Campbell Boulevard, Nottingham

$50,000 Prizes

200X the Cash, Convenient Beer and Wine, 8441 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg

20X the Cash, Town Center Amoco, 10855 Town Center Boulevard, Dunkirk

$10,000 Prizes

Winning tickets sold for drawings Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Feb. 3 at Oryes Liquor, 1001 East 25 th Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 5) $50,000 ticket sold Jan. 31 at Talbert’s Ice and Beverage, 5234 River Road, Bethesda (claimed)

FAST PLAY

$10,000 Big Win ticket sold Feb. 2 at Pools and Pints, 8 Aberdeen Plaza, Aberdeen (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

$10,000 Wild Bonus X10 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Northgate Plaza Shell, 13990 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

POWERBALL

$1 million ticket sold Feb. 2 at Canopy Liquors, 21636 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 29 at Holiday Liquors, 3385 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 1 at Tobacco Stop #14, 1727 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at 29 Convenience Mart, 10755 Colesville Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at White Plains Wine & Spirits, 4425 Crain Highway, White Plains (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$30,000 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Woodlawn Shell, 6600 Security Boulevard, Woodlawn (claimed)

RACETRAX

$22,027 ticket sold Feb. 4 at 25 th Street Sunoco, 750 East 25 th Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

Street Sunoco, 750 East 25 Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 5) $15,034 ticket sold Jan. 30 at Kensington Sunoco, 10550 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington (claimed)

$14,154 ticket sold Feb. 1 at Security Square Mall Exxon, 1601 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Mill (claimed)

$13,392 ticket sold Feb. 2 at 7-Eleven #26800, 12009 Laurel-Bowie Road, Laurel (claimed)

$12,835.50 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Wawa #8521, 9100 Riggs Road, Adelphi (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

$10,414 ticket sold Jan. 31 at Wawa #593-E, 10515 Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville (claimed)

$10,186 ticket sold Feb. 4 at Royal Farms #026-E, 18 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk (unclaimed as of Feb. 5)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.