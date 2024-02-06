Elderly Patient Transported to Trauma Center After Striking Parked Cars and Building in La Plata

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Grace Lutheran Church and School located at 1200 Charles Street in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle into the building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck multiple parked cars and the building, with the elderly operator of the vehicle trapped.

Firefighters reported the damage to the building was minimal and minor, with the building remaining structurally sound.

The elderly patient was extricated from the vehicle in approximately 30 minutes and transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

