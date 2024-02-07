One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Flips in Waldorf

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 7:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck overturned with the occupants having self-extricated out of the windshield.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter to respond for one patient suffering serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and aborted landing on Crain Highway due to vehicles attempting to drive through parking lots and back onto Crain Highway to avoid road closures.

Trooper 2 landed at a nearby shopping center a short time later and transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center.

A second patient denied transported and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.