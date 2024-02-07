Youth Recreational Soccer League Registration Now Open to Calvert County Residents

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) announces registration is now open for the CCPR Youth Recreational Soccer League 2024 spring soccer season.

Separate divisions are offered for boys and girls ages 6-17. Participants must be at least 6 years old by June 1, 2024. The following age levels are available:

Ages 6-7 Freshman Boys

Ages 6-7 Freshman Girls

Ages 8-9 Sophomore Boys

Ages 8-9 Sophomore Girls

Ages 10-11 Junior Boys

Ages 10-11 Junior Girls

Ages 12-13 Senior Boys

Ages 12-13 Senior Girls

Ages 14-17 Girls and Boys

Registration cost totals $73.00 per child. Jerseys are not included in the registration fee and cost an additional $15. Participants may play in the south, central or north areas of the county.

Soccer registration can be completed online or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Registration now uses the Xplor Recreation system, which provides users an improved, mobile friendly experience when registering for CCPR activities and events. Visit www.CalvertCountymd.gov/ParksAndRecreation to view a tutorial on creating a new household account and create a new account with Xplor. Please email [email protected] with questions about sports registration.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. If you are interested in coaching, please complete our online volunteer form.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.