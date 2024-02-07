St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – February 6, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations in recognition of Dating Violence Awareness Month and Black History Month.

For their main agenda item, the CSMC welcomed Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, for the annual State of the College presentation.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed upcoming CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the Circuit Court’s request for $60,000 in additional funds to cover the costs of juror’s fees through end of 2024.

Approved the addition of the Deputy County Administrator to the Resolution Delegating Administrative Authority Concerning Ministerial Acts.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

