Brandywine Man Charged in Domestic-Related Homicide of His Uncle

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man with the murder of his uncle. The suspect is 40-year-old James Savoy of Brandywine. He’s charged with the fatal shooting of 69-year-old George Savoy of Brandywine.

On February 3, 2024, at approximately 2:15 am, patrol officers responded to a home in the 13900 block of Old Indian Head Road in Brandywine for a reported shooting.

The victim was located inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Responding patrol officers and a K9 Section officer were able to locate the suspect nearby and take him into custody several hours after the shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot his uncle during a dispute.

James Savoy is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 24-0006959.

