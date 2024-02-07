Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Annual Gala Set on April 6th, 2024

A Night of Enchantment Supporting Community Health Care Advancements

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Gala benefiting the UM Charles Regional Medical Center, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System. The prestigious annual event is dedicated to enhancing health care services for Charles County.

Set in the elegant ambiance of the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club on Saturday, April 6, this year’s Gala promises an enchanting evening with a significant purpose: to support the ongoing expansion of UM Charles Regional’s Emergency Department and bring cutting-edge technology to the community hospital.

“While the annual Gala is always one of Southern Maryland’s most anticipated events, it plays an important role in ensuring people of Charles County and beyond have access to exceptional and attentive medical care,” said Noel Cervino, UM Charles Regional President and CEO. “We could not put on such an incredible event without the dedication and generosity of our attendees or sponsors.”



Every year, Charles Regional’s Emergency Department serves nearly 50,000 patients, offering a wide range of care and treatments. The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation along with other community partners have been instrumental in raising over $1.5 million for the expansion of the department. Monies raised at the 2024 Gala will directly support these efforts.

Additionally, the 2024 Gala will help Charles Regional to continue offering cutting-edge technology and award-winning care to its patients, as funds from the event will also contribute to those goals.

With high demand for the event’s tickets and sponsorships, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation reminds anyone interested to purchase tickets at their earliest convenience as tickets sell out every year. A limited number of individual tickets are available for the gala. Two tiers of tickets ensure a variety of options for event attendees.

Attending or sponsoring this year’s Gala signifies more than just an enjoyable evening; it represents a vital contribution to a cause that touches every life in Charles County. The expansion of Charles Regional’s Emergency Department and the integration of advanced medical technology will enable the hospital to provide quicker, more efficient, and more comprehensive care to those in urgent need. Interested parties can find individual ticket and sponsorship information at UMCharlesRegional.org/Gala .

