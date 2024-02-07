Sustainment Group Master Chief Named NAVAIR Mentor of the Year for HQ and PEO

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD: Mentoring is a symbiotic and dynamic relationship, providing mutually advantageous professional and personal advantages to both parties, according to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Sustainment Group Senior Enlisted Leader Master Chief Timothy Hucko.

Hucko was named as the NAVAIR Mentor of the Year for Headquarters and Program Executive Offices, one of 11 winners celebrated at a virtual NAVAIR National Mentoring Month ceremony on Jan. 30. The award recognizes the accomplishments of military or civilians who have made tangible, positive impacts on their mentees’ professional journeys.

“We had 86 nominees from across NAVAIR this year,” NAVAIR Command Operations Group Director (acting) Adrienne Somerville said in her opening remarks. “They are nominated by the mentees, which makes the award even more meaningful and special.”



Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division Executive Director John Meyers expressed his appreciation for all mentors as well as their contributions to NAVAIR’s culture of sharing knowledge and of assuming responsibility for each other’s success. “Across all NAVAIR commands, we are here to support the men and women of the United States military. While our mission remains front and center, it is essential to invest in our teammates so that we can better accomplish that very important mission,” he said during the event.

Hucko was nominated by Master Chief Avionics Technician Brian Minerly, NAVAIR Senior Enlisted Leader. Minerly, whose last assignment was aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) credited Hucko with easing his acculturation to NAVAIR.

“It was a major shift in lifestyle,” he explained. “Master chief guided me through the ‘welcome aboard’ process from start to finish, to include introductions and explanations of the team’s job responsibilities. He took time out from what he was doing to reach out and ensure I was getting correct information. He collaborated with others, including me as part of the process. He also showed concern for my family’s physical and mental welfare.”

Minerly also said Hucko set up the NAMP Team for success by honing his leadership skills. As a result of Hucko’s mentorship, the NAMP Team, comprised of 10 senior enlisted and one Marine Corps staff sergeant, completed 48 NAMP changes, verified 387 quarterly Computerized Self Evaluation Checklist (CSEC) questions, developed a NAMP application for fleet use, and overhauled the CSEC program to incorporate intermediate- and organization-level maintenance auditing during Minerly’s tenure.

“Small actions don’t get much credit in the military, but this form of leadership started me off on the right step to be a successful member of the team at the Sustainment Group and was key to my team’s accomplishments,” he added.

For Hucko, achieving success relies on continuously asking himself and others under his tutelage one vital question: “Is there more I/you can do?” The question is meant to challenge one to reflect both internally and externally, he said.

“This question serves as a constant reminder of our potential to make a difference and underscores the continuous nature of our journey of growth and learning,” he explained. “This mindset acknowledges that there is always room for growth, new skills to acquire and unexplored possibilities to pursue. It serves as a driving force, sustaining motivation and propelling us forward, calling us to go beyond our current achievements. It also prompts us to reflect on our values, beliefs and behaviors, encourages us to explore our full potential, challenge our perceived limitations, and inspire us to become the best version of ourselves.

“The question also is meant to lead individuals to consider the broader impact they can have, to contemplate how their actions can benefit others, whether through work, relationships, or mindful community engagement,” he said.

Each one of us, he advised, should focus on personal attributes that require zero talent. “At the core of one’s character is the commitment to strive and perseverance, emphasizing the significance of consistent dedication and resilience in overcoming challenges. They prove to be more valuable than inherent aptitude,” he stated. He also listed a robust work ethic, a positive attitude, openness to learning, adaptability, flexibility, integrity, honesty, gratitude, self-awareness and appreciativeness as complementary qualities that shape his holistic approach to navigating the path toward achievement and fulfillment.

“Beyond talent, they stand as guiding pillars in the pursuit of success, offering a comprehensive roadmap for personal and collective advancement,” he added.

Hucko, an aviation maintenance administrationman, retires in June, completing a 30-year career in the Navy. In his next phase of life, he plans to continue to answer his call to make a difference in the lives of others. “My passion lies in making a positive societal impact through critical thinking, strategic coaching and fostering personal growth among colleagues, all within the dynamic environment of an organization,” he said. “While there’s a hint of bitter sweetness as I hang up my uniform for the last time, the excitement for this next chapter outweighs any nostalgia.”

