Mechanicsville Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Shooting a Cat in The Head

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, police responded to the intersection of Golden Beach Road and Coolidge Drive in Mechanicsville, for the report of an animal complaint which was later to be determined animal cruelty occurring on Coolidge Drive.

Police made contact with a witness outside of his residence on Coolidge Drive who told police that Paul Lucas used a gun to shoot a cat. Police were able to identify man as Paul Jason Lucas, 45 of Mechanicsville.

The witness said he saw Lucas leave his home earlier in the afternoon in a Honda Accord and turn right onto Coolidge Drive where he parked the vehicle on the roadway and exited the vehicle. Lucas then walked back into his residence and came out with a gun the witness described as “looked like a Glock” and walked towards Coolidge Drive. He then saw Lucas discharging a weapon one time towards the ground and walk back into his residence with the gun and then walk back to his vehicle which is still parked in the roadway and leave.

Police talked with a second witness who said he was outside on a porch when he saw Lucas leave his residence in a grey Honda Accord, exit his vehicle in the roadway then re-enter his residence. He said he then saw Lucas holding something “dark in color” in his left hand when he re-exited. He said Lucas then “took aim at that cat”, and he heard one gun shot,” it was a gun, that’s what I thought.” He then saw Lucas enter his residence from the roadway, walk out, then re-enter his vehicle and leave.

Police found a black cat lying in the front yard of a residence on Coolidge Drive. The cat was described as roughly 15 lbs. and a dark shade of black. Police saw that a paintball casing was lodged into the front left corner of its head, they did not observe any pooling of blood or any splatter marks throughout the yard.

Animal control was dispatched and responded to the scene and took custody of the male cat, they advised due to the trauma and injuries sustained from the paintball strike, the feline would need to be euthanized.

Police charged Paul Jason Lucas with one count of animal cruelty.

A criminal summons was issued for Lucas on February 4, 2024, and he is to scheduled to appear in District Court for a preliminary inquiry on March 22, 2024, at 1:00pm.