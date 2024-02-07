3 New Dog Parks Coming to St. Mary’s County, Along With Improvements Coming to Lancaster Park

Dogs Have Spoken! The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks announced that Spring of 2024 is going to the dogs with three (3) new Dog Parks across St. Mary’s County.

Total project estimated at $475,000 (of which $427,500 from Maryland DNR grant funding) is scheduled to be completed by late Spring.

Fifth District Park – 37880 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville Seventh District Park – 23035 Colton Point Road in Bushwood Dorsey Park – 24275 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown

Each dog park will feature fenced in areas designed for small and large breeds. Areas will be ADA accessible and include pavilion, picnic tables, benches, water access and dog play equipment.

The dog park at Lancaster Park recently received ADA improvements. A shade area with a pavilion will be installed soon.

