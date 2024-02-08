Police in Calvert County Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 59-Year-Old Chesapeake Beach Man

UPDATE 2/8/2024 : On February 7, 2024, around 6:58 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Rt. 261 (Bayside Road) and 13th Street in Chesapeake Beach.

Preliminary Investigation revealed a 2017 Range Rover was traveling north on MD Rt. 261 approaching the intersection of 13th St., when a tree fell towards the roadway. The Range Rover struck the tree as it was falling. The tree impacted the vehicle as it intruded into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. After impact with the falling tree, the vehicle struck a guardrail and continued off the roadway striking a second tree.

The driver of the Range Rover, Gerald A. Robertson, 59 of Chesapeake Beach, was transported by ambulance to CalvertHealth where he was pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained from the crash. An unidentified female passenger was transported by Trooper 2 to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Master Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact Master Deputy Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].

Trooper 2 transported one patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Trooper 7 was cancelled prior to their arrival due to the second patient having CPR administered. This patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Construction Team responded and is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Bayside Road at 13th Street will be closed for multiple hours.

2/7/2024 @ 7:05 p.m.: On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 7:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bayside Road and 13th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

A paramedic who called 911 and was on the scene advised 2 patients were trapped and requested a helicopter to be pre-launched.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were launched to land nearby and transported two patients who had serious injuries.

Both patients were extricated from the vehicle in approximately 25 minutes.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction units has been requested and the roadway will be closed for multiple hours due to the collision investigation along with downed trees.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Avoid the area and expect extended delays.