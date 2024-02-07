Woman Charged for Fatally Stabbing Her Son in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has now charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of her son inside of their Lanham home. The suspect is 42-year-old Querida Rivera of Lanham. She’s charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cristos Johnson of Lanham.

On January 25, 2024, at approximately 7:15 am, officers responded to the 8000 block of Greenfield Drive for the report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, they located Johnson suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute.

In consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to charge Rivera with first degree murder and related charges. She was arrested earlier today and is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 24-0004941.